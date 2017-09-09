Abe weighed visiting North Korea, meeting Kim amid sagging approval ratings

Veteran Japanese journalist Soichiro Tahara advised Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to stake his political life on a visit to North Korea, amid faltering approval ratings, when they met at the prime minister’s office in July, informed sources have said.

The proposal is for Abe to visit North Korea in order to ask its leader, Kim Jong Un, to return to the so-called six-party talks aimed at dismantling the reclusive state’s nuclear program, the sources said Friday.

Tahara revealed the proposal in a meeting of ruling Liberal Democratic Party lawmakers Thursday, the sources said.

In their talks in July, Tahara suggested that Abe should persuade the United States, China and Russia to resume the six-party talks, a framework from which North Korea announced its departure in April 2009, according to a person who joined the LDP meeting.

Although Abe told the journalist that he was eager to accept the proposal, he gave up on the idea due to opposition from the United States, Tahara was quoted as saying.

The six-party talks also involve Japan and South Korea.