An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.3 jolted Akita Prefecture on Friday evening, the Meteorological Agency said.

No tsunami warning was issued after the 10:23 p.m. quake, which measured upper 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale to 7 in Daisen, the agency said.

The focus of the quake was about 10 km under the southern inland portion of the prefecture, which faces the Sea of Japan.