Fuji Xerox teams with NGO to distribute English workbooks to disadvantaged children in Asia

Fuji Xerox Co.’s Malaysian arm has partnered with a local nongovernmental organization to promote an education outreach program in impoverished communities in the country, as well as elsewhere in the Asia-Pacific region.

A workbook titled “Reading English Made Easy,” prepared by the NGO, MYReaders, and printed by Fuji Xerox Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd. (Malaysia Operations), will be distributed to children across the nation to improve their English language skills.

“We have printed 1,000 copies of the workbook to benefit the first 1,000 children in the country. We are aiming to help educate 100,000 children by 2023,” Shin Yasuda, general manager of marketing at the Japanese company, said during a ceremony for the signing of a memorandum of understanding in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday.

“We have participated in education programs in the Philippines, Thailand and Myanmar. Now, through the partnership with MYReaders, we are targeting a minimum of 3,400 copies to be distributed next year,” said Yasuda. The company has been involved in the education project since 2014.

Charis Ding, co-founder of the NGO, said the group has distributed the workbook across 15 schools since March this year.

“We are happy Fuji Xerox Malaysia is supporting this program,” she said. “By providing an English workbook, we are making the language their second language.”