More two-income families are shelling out money for machines that free them of daily chores

Robotic vacuum cleaners, washer dryers and dishwashers are popular among two-income households, as they afford families more free time by relieving them of daily chores, according to electronics makers and retailers.

Electronics chain Bic Camera Inc. said the number of robot cleaners it sold in the first half of 2017 increased 20 percent from the year before.

U.S. manufacturer iRobot Corp. has introduced low-end Roomba robot vacuums priced below ¥60,000 with a system that allows users to control the machine with their smartphones. The system was previously limited to high-end models.

Hitachi Ltd. and Panasonic Corp. are among the Japanese firms offering robot cleaners, with their products sold mainly in the ¥60,000 range. The most popular models can turn easily and remove dust in room corners.

In a similar trend, “more people are wondering whether they should buy washer-dryers even though they are a bit more expensive” than conventional washing machines, a Bic Camera sales official said.

While models priced around ¥160,000 sell well, demand is also brisk for high-end designs with shorter washing times sold for over ¥200,000, and quieter washers good for use at night.

Sales of dishwashers are also growing, led by built-in models. Sales of stand-alone models, in the meantime, are flat.

Domestic demand for built-in dishwashers is expected to grow to 580,000 units in fiscal 2017 from 550,000 units in fiscal 2015, according to market leader Panasonic.

Panasonic will “pour its energy” into cultivating demand from two-income households — a new core customer base, Executive Officer Akira Kono said.

A survey by research firm Neo Marketing Inc. has found that 70-90 percent of those who purchased time-saving home appliances say that they now have more spare time.

Such electronics “can help reduce friction between couples” over how to share household chores, a Neo Marketing official said.