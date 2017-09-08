Magnitude 8.2 earthquake jolts southern Mexico

A powerful 8.2 magnitude earthquake rocked Mexico late on Thursday, killing at least five people and triggering tsunami in what the president called the quake-prone country’s biggest one in a century.

Officials evacuated residents along the central and southern Pacific coast as seismologists warned that tsunami could affect coastal towns as far south as Ecuador.

The quake triggered waves as high as 2.3 feet (70 cm) in Mexico, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said. Mexican television showed images of the sea retreating about 50 meters, and authorities evacuated some coastal areas.

The quake hit offshore in the Pacific at 11:49 p.m. about 100 kilometers (60 miles) from the coastal town of Tonala in far southern Chiapas state, Mexico’s seismologic service said.

“It was a major earthquake in scale and magnitude, the strongest in the past 100 years,” said President Enrique Pena Nieto in an address from the National Disaster Prevention Center’s headquarters, where he was supervising the emergency response.

The U.S. Geological Survey put the magnitude slightly lower, at 8.1. That is the same as a devastating 1985 earthquake that killed more than 10,000 people in Mexico City — the country’s most destructive ever.

Pena Nieto said three people were killed in collapsing buildings in Chiapas.

In neighboring Tabasco state, two children were killed, the governor said.

One was crushed by a collapsing wall. The other, an infant on a respirator, died after the quake triggered a power outage.

A hotel collapsed and several houses were damaged in Juchitan, in the state of Oaxaca, but no fatalities were reported there.

The president downplayed the tsunami threat, saying it was “not a major risk at this time.”

But coastal communities were on alert across a warning area that stretched through the Central American countries of Guatemala, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Panama and Honduras, all the way down to Ecuador.

Tsunami waves of up to 1 meter could even reach New Zealand, according to seismologists in Australia.