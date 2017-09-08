Foreign-based U.S. Navy ships face readiness and training issues, government report says

Foreign-based U.S. Navy ships are suffering a slew of problems that are raising risks and impacting military readiness, a government watchdog warned Thursday in the wake of two deadly maritime mishaps.

A review by the Government Accountability Office found that crews are being overworked and undertrained, just as vital maintenance is not being completed on time.

Problems are particularly apparent in vessels ported in Japan, home to the navy’s 7th Fleet, from where ships sail from Yokosuka in Kanagawa Prefecture and Sasebo in Nagasaki Prefecture on vital operational missions in the South China Sea and off the Korean Peninsula.

“The navy has been warning for some time that they have been keeping a pace that is unsustainable. Our work has confirmed the difficulties,” said John Pendleton, a director at GAO.

Last month, the USS John S. McCain collided with a tanker as the destroyer was on its way to Singapore, tearing a huge hole in the hull and leaving 10 sailors missing and five injured.

In June, the USS Fitzgerald — also a destroyer — smashed into a Philippine-flagged cargo ship off Japan, leaving seven sailors dead and leading to several officers being disciplined.

Two non-deadly incidents have also occurred this year — in January, the USS Antietam ran aground near Yokosuka naval base and in May, the USS Lake Champlain collided with a South Korean fishing vessel.

According to an updated GAO review, which began studying naval readiness in 2015, the number of sailors lacking current training certifications has risen five-fold in just two years.

As of June this year, 37 percent of the warfare certifications for cruiser and destroyer crews home-ported in Japan had expired, and over two-thirds of these had been expired for five months or more, Pendleton said.

U.S. lawmakers are gobsmacked that a warship could collide with something as big as a tanker or a freighter, and the navy is even looking into whether cyberattackers may have played a role.

“Two destroyers, 17 lives … something is definitely wrong,” Democratic Congressman Anthony Brown said at a hearing attended by Pendleton and other officials, as well as the mother of one of the sailors who died aboard the USS John S. McCain.

While some experts believe that being able to engineer a collision would be unlikely, given the security systems of the U.S. Navy and the logistics of having two ships converge, others say putting the recent incidents down to human error and coincidence is an equally unsatisfactory explanation.

Adm. William Moran, the vice chief of naval operations, told members of the House Armed Services Committee on Thursday that the hectic pace of military operations and a constrained military budget don’t excuse the deadly warship accidents.

“No matter how tough our operating environment, or how strained our budget, we shouldn’t be and cannot be colliding with other ships and running aground,” he said. “That is not about resourcing — it is about safety and it is about leadership at sea.”

Moran said the navy is “shocked” by the collisions. But he also used the hearing to urge Congress to end the practice of providing defense budgets by way of stopgap spending measures. The stopgap bills have been used frequently over the last eight years and lock the Pentagon’s budget in at last year’s level, which bars military services from starting new programs or ending old ones. That forces the services to move money from their weapons modernization and training accounts to pay for current missions.

The shortfalls sparked a discussion about whether the navy needs to refuse additional missions until the force is better stabilized. Moran said the navy, in the wake of the McCain collision, launched a wide-ranging review to examine those questions and also assess sailor training and navigational proficiency. Separate investigations are looking into the cause of the collisions.

“Our culture is we’re going to get it done. That’s what the navy is all about,” he said. “And sometimes our culture works against us.”

Moran said the navy is reviewing its plans to station additional ships in overseas ports after the McCain and Fitzgerald accidents. He said he’d assumed the navy’s “forward deployed” forces in Japan were the best trained and most experienced because they were operating all the time.

“It was a wrong assumption,” Moran said.

The navy relieved the commander of the 7th Fleet of duty shortly after the McCain crash. Adm. Scott Swift, commander of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, said he’d relieved Vice Adm. Joseph Aucoin, a three-star officer, “due to a loss of confidence in his ability to command.”

Although the Defense Department has a budget of just over $600 billion for the 2017 budget year, senior military officials have repeatedly argued that more money is needed to halt an erosion in the military’s readiness for combat. They’ve urged Congress to repeal a 2011 law that set strict limits on military spending and forced a reduction in the number of ready-to-fight combat units.

Moran said the navy’s operational demands continue to grow even though its fleet has shrunk dramatically.

“The navy has deployed, on average, about 100 ships around the world each day, collectively steaming thousands of underway days each year, despite having the smallest battle fleet since before World War I, and significantly smaller than the Navy we had immediately after 9/11 over a decade ago,” he said.