Dollar firms to around ¥109 in Tokyo after U.S. reaches funding deal

The dollar firmed to around ¥109 in Tokyo trading on Thursday following an overnight deal to raise the U.S. federal debt ceiling and continue to fund the government until mid-December.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥108.99-109.00, up from ¥108.78-78 at the same time Wednesday. The euro was at $1.1954-1954, up from $1.1933-1933, and at ¥130.30-30, up from ¥129.81-88.

The dollar lingered around ¥109.20 in early trading in the wake of the deal reached between U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic congressional leaders.

But the greenback briefly slipped to around ¥108.90 after South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon said North Korea may test another intercontinental ballistic missile on Saturday, the anniversary of the reclusive state’s founding, market sources said.

The dollar later rose back to around ¥109.20 in midmorning trading thanks to purchases from Japanese importers.

In the afternoon, the dollar lost ground moderately as Japanese stocks gave up some of their early gains.

“As long as market players are concerned about risks related to North Korea, they will find it difficult to step up dollar buying,” a currency brokerage official said.

Players are also keeping attention to the European Central Bank’s monetary policy meeting set for later on Thursday.