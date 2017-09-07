Economic cooperation on contested islands tops agenda of Abe-Putin talks

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Russian President Vladimir Putin held talks Thursday that were expected to focus on heightened North Korea tensions and ways to promote joint economic activities on disputed islands off Hokkaido.

Meeting on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in the Russian city of Vladivostok, Abe is hoping to get Moscow’s support for strengthening pressure on North Korea, which conducted its sixth nuclear test Sunday following recent missile launches in defiance of U.N. Security Council resolutions.

“I would like to have talks with the president about regional challenges, including the issues of the Korean Peninsula and North Korea, to contribute to regional peace and stability,” Abe said at the outset of talks, which was open to the media.

Putin did not comment about North Korea at the start of talks, but he praised the recent expansion in Japan-Russia trade and business ties. “The cooperation between Russia and Japan reaches beyond Russia’s Far East,” said Putin, who invited Abe to attend another economic forum to be held in St. Petersburg in May.

Russia is a veto-wielding permanent member of the U.N. Security Council, which is currently debating imposing fresh sanctions on North Korea, with Japan and the United States pushing for an oil embargo.

But even as it condemned the nuclear test and seeks the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, Russia has said more pressure on North Korea will risk aggravating the current situation and that additional sanctions would be useless and ineffective. It says dialogue is the only solution.

In a speech given to the plenary session of the economic forum Thursday, Abe stressed the need for the international community to apply “maximum” pressure on North Korea after the nuclear test as well as its launch of a ballistic missile that flew over northern Japan on Aug. 29.

“Japan and Russia need to further deepen trust, strengthen both economic and security areas and establish a strong and stable pivot in Northeast Asia,” Abe said in the session attended by Putin.

The leaders are also expected to discuss joint economic activities on the Russia-held, Japan-claimed islands off Hokkaido — an initiative Tokyo sees as paving the way toward resolving the long-standing territorial dispute and leading to the signing of a World War II peace treaty.

In the speech, Abe underscored the need to “put an end to the unnatural state” of the two neighbors lacking a peace treaty 72 years after World War II. “Vladimir, why don’t the two of us fulfill that responsibility?” Abe said.

When Putin visited Japan for the first time in 11 years last December, the two leaders said they would negotiate the legal mechanisms required for holding joint economic activities, and that such agreements would not harm the political positions of the two countries.

As the two sides remain far apart on the sovereignty of the islands, they will need to find a way to conduct the activities that will not compromise their respective positions or create legal problems.

“We need to enhance our economic relations while working on the peace treaty issue,” Putin said in December. “After all, it is most important to conclude the peace treaty.”

The islands of Etorofu, Kunashiri and Shikotan and the Habomai islet group were seized by the Soviet Union after Japan’s surrender in August 1945 ended World War II. They are called the Southern Kurils in Russia and the Northern Territories in Japan.

The leaders are also set to confirm progress on trips by former Japanese residents to visit ancestral graves on the islands, in particular by allowing the use of chartered aircraft in addition to travel by sea.

At the summit in Russia, the two sides aim to agree on cooperation in areas including health care for the elderly, postal services and cutting-edge technologies, as they seek to expand economic ties.

Since last year, Japan has been strengthening economic ties with Russia in the hope of creating a favorable environment to resolve the territorial row and sign a peace treaty.

Abe and Putin will be meeting for the third time this year and 19th time overall. Abe is attending the Eastern Economic Forum for the second year in a row after he proposed to Putin last year holding annual bilateral summits in Vladivostok.