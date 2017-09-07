Japan padded forex reserves by $8 billion in August

Japan’s foreign exchange reserves grew $7.966 billion from the previous month to stand at $1.268 trillion at the end of August, up for the second month in a row, the Finance Ministry said Thursday.

Of total external reserves, foreign currency-denominated securities accounted for $1.081 trillion. Deposits came to $122.694 billion, the ministry said.

Gold reserves amounted to $32.272 billion, and the International Monetary Fund’s special drawing rights totaled $19.100 billion.

The appraisal value of U.S. Treasury bonds and other securities held by the Japanese government rose as interest rates fell, while the dollar-converted value of euro-denominated assets rose on the European single currency’s strengthening versus the U.S. unit.