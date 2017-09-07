Japanese insurers seek new EU footholds in Luxembourg ahead of Brexit

Major nonlife insurer Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. says it will establish a new company in Luxembourg around June 2018 to prepare for Britain’s exit from the European Union.

Rivals Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Insurance Inc. and Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance Co. are considering similar moves.

The EU has a so-called single passport system under which a financial institution is allowed to operate in all EU states once it obtains a business license in a member nation. Tokio Marine has so far used the single passport rights obtained by British subsidiaries. It hopes to acquire such rights through the planned Luxembourg company ahead of the British exit.

Luxembourg, which borders Germany and France, provides good access to other EU member states. In addition, business applications and procedures can be completed in English.

Sompo Japan and Aioi Nissay, whose operations in the EU are supervised by British units, are considering establishing new companies in Luxembourg in 2018.