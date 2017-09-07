Tokyo stocks post modest gains on U.S. rally, drop in yen

Stocks rose Thursday on the Tokyo Stock Exchange as investors took heart from Wall Street’s overnight rally and a weakening in the yen against the dollar.

The 225-issue Nikkei average rose 38.55 points, or 0.20 percent, to close at 19,396.52. On Wednesday, the key market gauge fell 27.84 points.

The Topix index of all first-section issues ended up 6.24 points, or 0.39 percent, at 1,598.24, after gaining 1.29 points the previous day.

Stocks were firmer after U.S. equities rebounded Wednesday thanks to rising crude oil prices and higher interest rates, brokers said.

Oil prices rose after U.S. refineries started to resume operations after weathering Hurricane Harvey. U.S. President Donald Trump’s deal with congressional leaders on the debt limit reduced the risk of default, sending interest rates higher and supporting Wall Street’s financial issues.

A drop in the yen amid the growing appetite for risk also supported firmness in Tokyo stocks, brokers said.

Stocks lost momentum in the afternoon as investors took to the sidelines ahead of the European Central Bank’s policy meeting later on Thursday, brokers said.

In the afternoon, “buying ran its course, and the topside of the market was capped” by the ECB meeting and lingering concerns over geopolitical tensions over North Korea, said Mitsuo Shimizu, equity strategist at Japan Asia Securities Co.

Market players may be worried about what the provocative nuclear nation has in store next when it celebrates national foundation day on Saturday, as well as the results of Monday’s related U.N. Security Council meeting, he indicated.

The United States aims to put a new Security Council sanctions resolution against North Korea to a vote on Monday.

“The focal point for Friday will be the move of the currencies,” which will directly reflect the news flows on North Korea, said an official of a bank-affiliated securities firm.

Rising issues far outnumbered falling ones 1,432 to 485 in the TSE’s first section, while 107 issues were unchanged.

Volume fell to 1.526 billion shares from 1.665 billion shares on Wednesday.

Stocks related to electric vehicles or lithium-ion batteries, which power electric vehicles, were upbeat after Nissan said Wednesday that it will launch a fully remodeled version of its Leaf EV next month.

Among them were auto parts maker Yasunaga and chemical makers Toda Kogyo and Stellachemifa.

Mitsui High-tec posted a maximum-allowable single-day gain, after the machine tool maker on Wednesday announced robust earnings for the February-July half.

By contrast, Shinko Electric was downbeat after Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities on Wednesday revised down its investment rating and stock price target for the semiconductor parts maker.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key September contract on the Nikkei average rose 60 points to 19,400.