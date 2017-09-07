Lawmaker Yamao’s alleged extramarital affair deepens DP’s crisis

Less than a week after taking the helm of the Democratic Party, Seiji Maehara on Thursday scrambled to deal with an emerging scandal involving a junior party member’s alleged extramarital affair, which a weekly magazine reported the same day.

At the heart of the controversy is prosecutor-turned-lawmaker Shiori Yamao, often considered a rising star within the struggling opposition. On Thursday, the Shukan Bunshun carried an article alleging that the 43-year-old mother Yamao had been seeing Rintaro Kuramochi, a 34-year-old lawyer who is also married, meeting in secret about four times a week.

Yamao was quoted by Shukan Bunshun as denying the relationship.

Maehara, who was elected the DP president on Sept. 1, told reporters that he will speak directly with Yamao to gain a fuller understanding of the situation.

The scandal will deal a blow to Maehara as he tries to hold together a party bedeviled by an exodus of lawmakers while it braces for key triple by-elections — largely considered a barometer of the next Lower House election — in October.

The magazine alleged that Yamao and Kuramochi stayed together at an upscale Tokyo hotel through the early morning of Sept. 3 — just after Maehara became the new party leader.

The allegation leveled at two-term lawmaker Yamao is apparently what prompted Maehara to rethink his initial intention to select her as DP secretary-general. He reportedly retracted Yamao’s appointment at the last minute, instead assigning senior lawmaker Atsushi Oshima to the No. 2 post.

Maehara’s eleventh-hour fumble was embarrassing enough, but Yamao’s alleged adultery, which was covered extensively by TV variety programs throughout Thursday, could further take the shine off the DP’s attempt at a fresh start.

Reports have emerged that Yamao is thinking about resigning from the party. Multiple phone calls to her office seeking confirmation went unanswered Thursday.

A graduate of the prestigious University of Tokyo, Yamao rocketed to fame last year when she grilled Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in the Diet over a shortage of child care facilities, citing an anonymous online posting by a Tokyo mother who wrote: “Didn’t get a slot in day care. Drop dead, Japan!”

The phrase went viral and eventually made a list of the year’s top 10 buzzwords, with Yamao receiving the award on the mother’s behalf. Aside from her fiery questioning of Abe, Yamao’s position on key issues — such as the day care crunch and sex crime laws — has built her image as a champion of women.

Her burgeoning stardom also resulted in her landing a position as DP policy chief in March last year under the previous leadership of Katsuya Okada.

She suffered a brief setback, however, when suspicions arose over exorbitant fuel expenses claimed by her office. Tabloid Shukan Shincho said the expenses would amount to her traveling 210,000 km, or five times around the Earth. Yamao blamed the suspicious figures on her former secretary.

In the past, lawmakers have been felled by exposed adultery. Liberal Democratic Party lawmaker Kensuke Miyazaki quit his seat in February last year after admitting to an extramarital affair with a bikini model. The revelations came only months after he declared his intention to apply for paternity leave, denting his reputation as a caring husband.

In April this year, Toshinao Nakagawa, another LDP lawmaker, also resigned from the party amid allegations of infidelity.