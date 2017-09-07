Tourism ministry wants to convert historic Japanese buildings into tourist draws

The tourism ministry plans to urge municipalities and prefectures to allow historic buildings, such as kominka (traditional folk houses), to be used as restaurants or hotels.

The ministry will ask governments to set ordinances exempting such buildings from the Building Standards Law as part of a wider effort to boost tourism.

The Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Ministry will compile guidelines, including advice on drafting such ordinances, within the year to help the governments with the renovation work, officials said.

The central government has set a goal of starting tourism promotion projects through better use of historic buildings in 200 locations by 2020. The ministry hopes the initiative will create jobs and reel in more visitors, the officials said.

Many historic buildings are made of wood or brick. Though built with traditional methods, the law obliges such buildings to be quake-resistant, while enforcing strict regulations on renovation and use as lodging.

Some municipalities have no other choice but to demolish the old buildings because the cost of repairing and renovating them is too high.

The ministry hopes the guidelines will help governments draft ordinances to get around such problems. The guidelines will explain the ministry’s basic stance on exempting buildings from the law, set out safety measures — including for quake resistance and fire control — and give technical advice on using them while maintaining their cultural value.

Ordinances related to historic structures have been established in Hyogo Prefecture and eight cities including Kyoto and Kamakura. But exemptions have been granted in only 11 cases in three of the cities, mainly due to a lack of technical know-how on safety issues.