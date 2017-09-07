South Korean party leader quits over new graft scandal

A South Korean opposition party that split from president Park Geun-hye’s grouping as she was engulfed in a corruption scandal last year saw its own leader step down Thursday over graft allegations.

Dozens of members of the Bareun (Justic) party splintered from the main conservative group, then known as Saenuri, as accusations mounted against Park and joined forces with then opposition lawmakers to vote for her impeachment.

The ousted president is now on trial for corruption and other offenses.

But the Bareun party’s own leader, Lee Hye-hoon, has been under increasing pressure since prosecutors last month opened an investigation into allegations that a businesswoman gave her cash and gifts worth about 60 million won ($50,000) over nearly a dozen occasions.

She denies the accusations but stepped down Thursday, telling her party lawmakers, “I apologize for causing concern because of my lack of virtue.”

She insisted she would clear her name and “the truth will come out sooner or later.”

Lee took the helm of Bareun in June after the government changed hands with the election of liberal President Moon Jae-in.

She vowed to make Bareun the “main base” of conservatism rather than Park’s party, now renamed Liberty Korea, but the allegations undermined those efforts.

Yonhap news agency said the scandal dealt a “major blow” to the party’s drive for “new, transparent and warm” conservatism.