Abe, Moon agree to push for stronger pressure on North Korea through new sanctions

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and South Korean President Moon Jae-in agreed Thursday to exert stronger pressure on North Korea in the wake of a recent nuclear test by Pyongyang, including through tougher U.N. sanctions.

The leaders, meeting in Vladivostok, Russia, also agreed on coordinating bilaterally and with the United States, their mutual security ally, to call on China and Russia to deal with the Pyongyang threat, according to a Japanese official who was at the talks.

The meeting on the sidelines of an economic forum comes as the U.N. Security Council, including veto-wielding permanent members China and Russia, is debating a fresh resolution to impose tougher sanctions — such as an oil embargo — on the North to curb its nuclear and missile programs.

The North’s launch of a missile designed to carry a nuclear payload over Hokkaido in late August and its Sunday test of what it said was a hydrogen bomb have significantly raised tensions in the region.

Concerns are also mounting that North Korea is ready to carry out another nuclear test and may test-launch an intercontinental ballistic missile around key anniversaries including on Saturday, when the reclusive state marks its founding.

“Repeated provocative actions by North Korea pose an unprecedented, grave and major threat,” Abe said at the outset of talks, which were open to the media. “I hope to continue close coordination between Japan and South Korea and among Japan, South Korea and the United States.”

“Through the promotion of exchanges in various areas, I hope we will build a new, future-oriented Japan-South Korea relationship,” Abe added.

Moon said close coordination between the two countries has become “even more critical” in light of the North Korean nuclear issue. Besides having in-depth discussions about the issue, “I want to start concrete talks on ways to cooperate substantively” in such areas as the economy, he said.

As Tokyo and Seoul have sought to coordinate their response to Pyongyang, Abe and Moon have remained far apart on historical issues, in particular that of “comfort women,” who were forced to provide sex at Japanese military brothels before and during World War II.

Abe urged Moon to uphold a 2015 deal under which the nations agreed to “finally and irreversibly” resolve the decades-old issue, according to the Japanese official. As part of the deal, Japan disbursed ¥1 billion last year to a South Korean fund to support former comfort women and their families.

The official said Moon, who took office in May, responded to Abe’s request by repeating South Korea’s stance on the matter. The Moon administration argues that “the majority of the country’s public do not approve of the comfort women agreement.”

A separate issue of South Koreans seeking compensation for forced labor during Japan’s 1910-1945 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula is another thorny issue.

Abe conveyed to Moon Tokyo’s stance that all postwar compensation claims were resolved and settled under a 1965 bilateral accord that led to the normalization of diplomatic ties, the official said.

Moon has said individuals should still have the right to mount civil suits against Japanese firms for compensation.

Abe also expressed willingness to host a summit between Japanese, Chinese and South Korean leaders later this year with Moon in attendance, the official said.

The last such trilateral summit took place in November 2015 in Seoul, after a three-and-a-half-year hiatus. Once held annually, the summit has been increasingly difficult to schedule in recent years party due to lingering tensions over wartime issues.

Abe and Moon last met in July on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Hamburg, Germany.