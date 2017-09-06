Osaka Gas looking to gain a foothold in Tokyo

Osaka Gas Co. will build a facility to produce gas near Tokyo in partnership with Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. and JXTG Holdings Inc., sources said Wednesday.

Osaka Gas will become the first major gas supplier to run its mainline operations outside its existing business area since the full liberalization of the country’s gas retail market in April.

It hopes to use the planned facility in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, as a foothold in the Tokyo metropolitan area amid intensifying competition in the Kansai region, following the entry into the gas retail market of Kansai Electric Power Co.

Osaka Gas, Tepco and JXTG plan to establish a joint company to run the facility, which will produce fuel from liquefied natural gas.

The facility is expected to have an annual output capacity of 1 million tons and start operations around 2020.

Osaka Gas will use the facility to supply Tepco’s Shinagawa thermal power plant in Tokyo with fuel for the time being, according to the sources.

Eventually, Osaka Gas will pursue retail and wholesale gas sales from the facility in the greater Tokyo area, the sources also said.

Separately, Tepco and oil distributor JXTG are considering building an LNG-fired power plant in Kawasaki with an output capacity of 1.3 million kilowatts.