Toyota’s Aqua hybrid top seller in August for first time since 2015

Toyota Motor Corp.’s Aqua hybrid was the best-selling car in Japan in August, grabbing the top spot for the first time since November 2015, according to industry data released Wednesday.

The country’s largest carmaker sold 10,870 units of its Aqua, down 3.1 percent from a year earlier after remodeling its design and engine.

Toyota’s Prius hybrid took second place, selling 10,417 units, down 40.5 percent, followed by Daihatsu Motor Co.’s Move minivehicle with 10,364 units, registering more than a twofold increase.

Honda’s N-Box minicar ranked fourth with 10,079 units, down 24.1 percent, followed by Nissan Motor Co.’s Note compact with 9,685 units, up 72.8 percent, the data showed.

Six minivehicle models ranked among the top 10 best-sellers, according to the data from the Japan Automobile Dealers Association and the Japan Light Motor Vehicle and Motorcycle Association.