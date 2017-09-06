Dollar falls below ¥108.80 in Tokyo trading

The dollar dropped below ¥108.80 in Tokyo trading Wednesday, pressured by growing expectations for a slower place of U.S. interest rate hikes and rising tensions over North Korea.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥108.78-78, down from ¥109.45-45 at the same time Tuesday. The euro was at $1.1933-1933, up from $1.1879-1879, and at ¥129.81-88, down from ¥130.01-02.

In early morning trading, the dollar dived to around ¥108.50, carrying over its weakness from overnight trading overseas, in which the greenback met with selling triggered by falls in U.S. long-term interest rates and stock prices.

The interest rate drops came as U.S. Federal Reserve Gov. Lael Brainard said in her speech Tuesday that the Fed “should assess inflation developments closely before making a determination on further adjustments to the federal funds rate.”

Meanwhile, the Dow Jones industrial average fell back sharply on the New York Stock Exchange on concerns over heightened geopolitical risks following North Korea’s latest nuclear test on Sunday.

But the dollar later in the morning resisted declining further thanks to buying from Japanese importers and a halt to the U.S. interest rate weakening in off-hours trading, market sources said.

“The dollar also drew buying from institutional investors at levels around ¥108.50,” a currency broker said.

In the afternoon, the dollar fluctuated between ¥108.60 and ¥108.80 without fresh trading incentives.

“Investors found it difficult to buy the U.S. currency aggressively,” a major Japanese bank official said.

“The risk-off mood will not be gone ahead the founding anniversary of North Korea on Saturday,” a think tank official said.