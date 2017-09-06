Nikkei falls for third session on Wall Street plunge

The key Nikkei average fell for the third straight session on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Wednesday, weighed down by an overnight Wall Street sell-off.

The 225-issue price average dropped 27.84 points, or 0.14 percent, to close at 19,357.97. On Tuesday, the benchmark market gauge lost 122.44 points.

But the Topix index of all first-section issues ended up 1.29 points, or 0.08 percent, at 1,592.00, after giving up 12.84 points the previous day.

Selling took the upper hand from the outset, in the wake of the Dow Jones industrial average tumbling on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday amid rising tensions over North Korea, brokers said.

Investor sentiment in the Tokyo market was also dampened by the yen’s rise against the dollar, triggered by U.S. Federal Reserve Gov. Lael Brainard’s “dovish” remark on interest rate hikes, brokers said.

But after the early active selling receded, the Nikkei average showed resilience on buybacks since the market had already factored in the North Korean crisis to some extent, they said.

In addition, “there seemed to be speculation about the Bank of Japan’s purchases of exchange-traded funds,” said Masahiro Ichikawa, senior strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Co.

The strength of the Topix reflected buying of lower-priced domestic demand-oriented stocks, such as warehouses, railroads, services and seafoods, Ichikawa said.

In view of Tuesday’s market plunge, “individual investors reallocated funds for small- and medium-cap issues that became affordable,” said Chihiro Ota, general manager for investment research and investor services at SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.

The buyback trend will likely continue throughout the week, “unless some developments, such as over North Korea, upset the market,” Sumitomo’s Ichikawa pointed out.

Rising issues outnumbered falling ones 1,116 to 746 in the TSE’s first section, while 112 issues were unchanged.

Volume rose to 1.67 billion shares, from 1.64 billion shares the previous day.

Financials, including Seven Bank, mega-bank groups Mitsubishi UFJ and Resona, insures Dai-ichi Life and MS&AD and major brokerage Nomura Securities, were downbeat on falls in U.S. long-term interest rates following Brainard’s comment.

Hokuetsu Kishu Paper and electronics maker Meidensha met with selling after the Nikkei business daily said Tuesday they would be replaced with staffing agency Recruit and Japan Post Holdings as Nikkei average components.

Recruit and Japan Post Holdings saw buying.

A wide range of food and beverage makers, including Calbee and Kirin, were also upbeat amid the popularity of “defensive” domestic demand-oriented names.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key September contract on the Nikkei average fell 90 points to 19,340.