Stab wounds found on burned bodies of murdered Japanese couple in Bali

Stab wounds have been found on the burned bodies of an elderly Japanese couple found dead Monday at their rental house in southern Bali, an Indonesian doctor said Tuesday.

Dudut Rustyadi, head of Sanglah General Hospital’s forensic medicine department, said the wounds were found on the bodies of Norio Matsuba, 76, and Hiroko Matsuba, 73.

The man’s neck had been sliced and he had a number of puncture wounds on his back. The woman was stabbed in the neck and stomach, with a rope being tied around her neck and wrists.

Both had extensive posterior burns, and a pile of stacked firewood was found next to their bodies. Rustyadi said autopsies would help to determine the cause of death.

Police Commissioner Aris Purwanto, head of the Denpasar Criminal Investigation Department, said autopsies would be performed after getting approval from family members.

Purwanto said the police have questioned six people, including the couple’s adopted son who found their bodies, as well as their maid and driver.

“We still need to conduct further investigation,” he said.

The burned bodies of the couple were found in their second floor bedroom by their adopted son just before noon.

The house is located in a quiet residential area of Jimbaran, located south of Bali International Airport.

According to residents in the neighborhood, the couple began living there about a year ago and the husband would often be seen walking a dog.

A 45-year-old woman who was an acquaintance of the couple said, “They were very friendly and I never heard of any trouble.”