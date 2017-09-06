Sony’s Trinitron TV, Promet robot designated as essential historical materials

The National Museum of Nature and Science on Tuesday added Sony Corp.’s Trinitron color television and HRP-2 Promet, a humanoid robot made in 2003 to a list of important historical materials.

The 36-inch model of the high-definition Trinitron TV, released in 1990, was among 15 new items designated by the Tokyo museum as Essential Historical Materials for Science and Technology.

The cathode-ray tube TV, which first went on sale in 1968, was among the first affordable high-definition TVs for general consumers before digital broadcasting began.

The humanoid robot was jointly developed by the National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology and then Kawada Industries Inc., now Kawada Robotics Corp.

HRP2 Promet was a milestone in robotics technology development, the museum said, given its ability to walk on an uneven surface and pick itself up when it fell.

“I’m very happy to see (Promet) recognized as an epoch-making humanoid robot,” said Takakatsu Isozumi, head of technology at Kawada Robotics Corp., a Kawada Industries group company, and leader in the Promet development team. “I want to continue working to develop robots useful in everyday life.”

Among other products selected were Fujicolor Reala photographic film released in 1989 by Fujifilm Corp.

The photographic film, unlike other conventional film at the time, had a fourth layer in addition to layers for the three primary colors of light to help reproduce more vivid colors.

The national museum began selecting essential historical materials in 2008 and has chosen a total of 240 to date.