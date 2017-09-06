Small plane crash claims Costa Rican passenger, leaves two Americans hurt

A Costa Rican woman died and five other people — two Americans and three other Costa Ricans — were injured when a small plane crashed in Costa Rica on Tuesday, officials said.

The light aircraft was heading from the capital San Jose to the northwestern tourist town of Tamarindo when it apparently lost control and came down in a river ravine minutes after take-off.

The cause of the accident was being investigated, the civil aviation agency said.

The fatality was a 40-year-old female passenger.

The surviving four passengers and the Costa Rican pilot were rescued in an operation that required emergency workers cutting through vegetation to get to the deep river bed where the plane crashed.

The survivors were rushed to a hospital, where they were all in stable condition, the local Red Cross said.

The identities of the U.S. passengers were not immediately released.