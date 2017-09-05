Dollar falls to below ¥109.50 in Tokyo

The dollar was slightly weaker at levels below ¥109.50 in late Tokyo trading Tuesday amid heightened tensions over North Korea.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥109.45-45, compared with ¥109.47-48 at the same time Monday. The euro was at $1.1879-1879, down from $1.1898-1902, and at ¥130.01-02, down from ¥130.27-27.

Buybacks briefly pushed up the dollar to around ¥109.80 in early trading, but the U.S. currency dropped to around ¥109.20 due to selling by Japanese exporters and because of falling Japanese stocks.

The greenback bounced back above ¥109.40 in the afternoon thanks to buybacks.

The dollar’s downside was limited, but active dollar purchases were held in check amid worries about the situation surrounding North Korea, traders said.

Market players are directing their attention to whether North Korea will take additional provocations going into the country’s founding anniversary Saturday, according to traders.

“With a news report that North Korea is preparing for missile firing, the dollar’s topside is likely to remain heavy for the time being,” said an official of a bank-affiliated securities firm.

The official added that the dollar could slip below ¥109 if North Korea fires a missile. “If the dollar fails to resist a further fall at levels above ¥108, it could plunge below ¥106,” the official warned.