Stocks in Tokyo fall again on North Korea worries

Stocks lost further ground Tuesday, pushed down by lingering geopolitical tensions over North Korea and the strengthening of the yen against the dollar.

The Nikkei 225 average lost 122.44 points, or 0.63 percent, to close at 19,385.81. On Monday, the key market gauge shed 183.22 points.

The Topix, which covers all first-section issues, finished 12.84 points, or 0.80 percent, lower at 1,590.71 after falling 16.04 points Monday.

Stocks got off to a firmer start on the yen’s easing before the market opening, but soon fell into the negative side, while their topside was capped by fears about additional provocations by North Korea, which conducted a nuclear test Sunday, brokers said.

Stocks were met with selling by individual investors, amid a dearth of fresh trading incentives. In addition, the yen failed to support stocks as it became stronger after its early weakness, brokers said.

The overall market was “dragged down by a fall in stocks in the TSE’s (Mothers and Jasdaq) markets for startups,” where some issues were affected by the Chinese government’s decision to tighten regulations on virtual currencies, said Ryuta Otsuka, a strategist in the investment information department at Toyo Securities Co.

Another reason for Tuesday’s slack may be that investors were not able to take positions, as the U.S. market was closed for Labor Day on Monday, an official of a bank-affiliated securities firm said.

The Tokyo Stock Exchange may turn higher Wednesday, as “major issues remained firm,” Otsuka said, noting that auto-related issues, including Toyota, were relatively buoyant on brisk earnings.

“But it will depend on whether small- and mid-cap issues will be able to regain steam,” and no external factors will shake the market, Otsuka added.

Falling issues far outnumbered rising ones 1,786 to 181 in the first section, while 58 issues were unchanged.

Volume rose to 1.640 billion shares from 1.595 billion Monday.

Fukui Computer plunged 16.87 percent after the surveying calculation system developer said Monday that a large shareholder demanded it hold a shareholders meeting to replace its president.

Japan Post Holdings fell on news that the Finance Ministry will announce its plans as early as Monday to sell shares in the firm.

Food maker Fuji Oil dropped after Nomura Securities revised down its investment rating and target stock price.

By contrast, casual wear retailer United Arrows was buoyant after it announced brisk monthly sales for August on Monday.

Chemical maker Osaka Soda was also upbeat following its announcement on Monday of share buyback plans.