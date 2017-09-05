Ajinomoto to open new gyoza restaurant with overseas visitors in mind

Ajinomoto Frozen Foods Co. is showing off a new gyoza pot sticker restaurant called Gyoza It, which it says is targeted at overseas visitors to Japan.

“We hope to spread gyoza culture all over the world,” Hidetora Yoshimine, president of Ajinomoto Frozen Foods, told a news conference Monday during a media event spotlighting the restaurant Tokyo’s affluent Akasaka district.

Ajinomoto Frozen Foods, which will run the restaurant, is a unit of food and seasoning maker Ajinomoto Co.

Set to open Thursday, the restaurant’s menu will include four types of Japan’s famed dish, including new takes such as one wrapped in perilla leaves and eaten with whole-grain mustard and truffle salt.

A planned event will also feature foods similar to gyoza from across the world, such as Russian “piroshki.”

The Tokyo-based company has hired staff from various countries. A total of 15 languages will be available at the restaurant.

The company expects 300,000 people to visit the venue over the next five years.