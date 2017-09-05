Takeda to partner with cancer immunotherapy startup

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. has entered into a collaboration with Tokyo-based startup Noile-Immune Biotech Inc. on research and development for cancer immunotherapy.

Noile-Immune Biotech was launched in 2015 by the National Cancer Center Japan and Yamaguchi University.

The tie-up will include a next-generation therapy involving chimeric antigen receptor T cells, or CAR-T cells, which contain genes of antibodies that could recognize cancer and genes that stimulate activity in cells that attack tumor cells.

Takeda will provide both human and financial support for the collaborative research and make a technology access payment. The company will gain the exclusive option of obtaining licensing rights for the development and commercialization of candidate substances for new medications developed during the tie-up.