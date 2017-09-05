South Korea flexes military muscle as U.S. accuses North of ‘begging for war’

South Korea said on Tuesday an agreement with the United States to scrap a weight limit on its warheads would help it respond to North Korea’s nuclear and missile threat as Washington’s U.N. envoy said Pyongyang was “begging for war.”

South Korean officials believe more provocation from the reclusive state is possible, despite international outrage over Sunday’s test and calls for more sanctions on North Korea.

South Korea’s Asia Business Daily, citing an unidentified source, reported on Tuesday that North Korea had been spotted moving a rocket that appeared to be an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) toward its west coast.

The rocket started moving Monday and was spotted moving only at night to avoid surveillance, the report said, adding that intelligence officials had said there remains a high possibility the North could also simultaneously launch multiple missiles from multiple locations.

South Korea’s Defense Ministry, which warned Monday that North Korea was ready to launch an ICBM at any time, said they were unable to confirm the contents of the report.

However, it said any launch could potentially come as early as Saturday, the anniversary of the founding of the Kim regime, or on Oct. 10, the establishment of the ruling Workers’ Party of Korea. North Korea’s fifth nuclear test fell on Sept. 9 last year, reflecting Pyongyang’s preference to conduct weapons tests on key holidays for strategic impact.

North Korea tested two ICBMs in July that could fly about 10,000 km (6,200 miles), putting many parts of the U.S. mainland within range and prompting a new round of international sanctions against Pyongyang.

On Monday, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was “begging for war” and urged the 15-member U.N. Security Council to impose the “strongest possible” sanctions to deter him and shut down his trading partners.

U.S. President Donald Trump held calls with foreign leaders on Monday, including South Korean President Moon Jae-in and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and the White House declared that “all options to address the North Korean threat are on the table.”

South Korea is talking to Washington about deploying aircraft carriers and strategic bombers to the Korean Peninsula, and has been ramping up its own defenses in the meantime.

Moon and Trump agreed on Monday to scrap a warhead weight limit on South Korea’s missiles, South Korea’s presidential office said, enabling it to strike North Korea with greater force in the event of a military conflict. The White House said Trump gave “in-principle approval” to the move.

“We believe the unlimited warhead payload will be useful in responding to North Korea’s nuclear and missile threats,” Defense Ministry spokesman Moon Sang-gyun told a briefing Tuesday.

Since the late 1970s, South Korean missile developments have been limited by a bilateral “guideline” between the U.S. and South, and it was updated in 2012 to allow the South to increase the range of its weapons from 500 kilometers to 800 kilometers.

The agreement revealed Tuesday removes the 500-kilogram warhead limit on South Korea’s maximum-range missiles, which would free the South to develop more powerful weapons potentially targeting the North’s underground facilities and shelters.

In addition to expanding its missile arsenal, South Korea is also strengthening its missile defense, which includes the high-tech Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) battery currently deployed in the southeastern county of Seongju.

On Tuesday, the South Korean Navy also held live-fire drills that involved a 2,500-ton frigate, a 1,000-ton patrol ship and 400-ton guided-missile vessels off the eastern coast. The exercises were aimed at retaliating against potential North Korean provocations, the Defense Ministry said. The ministry said more naval drills were planned from Wednesday to Saturday in the country’s southern seas.

Speaking at the United Nations, Haley said the United States would circulate a new Security Council resolution on North Korea this week and wanted a vote on it Monday.

“War is never something the United States wants. We don’t want it now. But our country’s patience is not unlimited. We will defend our allies and our territory,” Haley said.

China, North Korea’s main ally and trading partner, and Russia called for a peaceful resolution to the crisis.

“China will never allow chaos and war on the (Korean) Peninsula,” said Liu Jieyi, the Chinese ambassador to the United Nations, urging North Korea to stop taking actions that were “wrong” and not in its own interests.

Russia said peace in the region was in jeopardy.

“Sanctions alone will not help solve the issue,” Russia’s U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned Tuesday of a global “catastrophe” unless a diplomatic solution over North Korea is reached, saying imposing further sanctions on Pyongyang would be useless.

Putin, speaking after an international summit in China, said Russia “condemns” North Korea’s actions as “provocative.”

“But resorting to just any sanctions in this situation is useless and inefficient,” he told reporters in the Chinese city of Xiamen following the annual summit of the five-nation BRICS club of emerging economies.

Putin called for dialogue on the crisis and warned against other actions that could cause the situation to escalate.

“All of this can lead to a global planetary catastrophe and a great number of victims,” he said.

North Korea has been under U.N. sanctions since 2006 over its ballistic missile and nuclear programs. Typically, China and Russia only view a test of a long-range missile or a nuclear weapon as a trigger for further possible U.N. sanctions.

Trump has previously vowed to stop North Korea developing nuclear weapons and said he would unleash “fire and fury” if it threatened U.S. territory.

U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis warned of a “massive” military response if the United States or its allies were threatened in the wake of Sunday’s test.

Despite the tough talk, the immediate focus of the international response was on tougher economic sanctions.

Diplomats have said the Security Council could now consider banning North Korean textile exports and its national airline, stop supplies of oil to the government and military, prevent North Koreans from working abroad and add top officials to a blacklist to subject them to an asset freeze and travel ban.

The sanctions imposed after July’s missile tests aimed to slash Pyongyang’s $3 billion annual export revenue by a third by banning exports of coal, iron, lead and seafood.

Pyongyang said Sunday that it had successfully tested an advanced hydrogen bomb for a long-range missile, something experts believe it has now achieved or is very close to achieving.

The initially estimated explosive yield of the bomb, calculated based on the size of the subsequent earthquake, is likely to be upgraded, Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera said Tuesday.

The destructive potential of the detonated bomb may be “much stronger than” the government previously evaluated, Onodera told a news conference.

Following the test, data from the Preparatory Commission for the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization estimated the power of the blast at a magnitude 5.8, suggesting the bomb had a yield of around 70 kilotons.

But the magnitude from the test is expected to be upgraded to as high as 6.0, Onodera said. After this is determined, the Defense Ministry will analyze the explosion of the bomb again.

“We cannot rule out the possibility that it was a hydrogen bomb, but it may have been a boosted atomic bomb. Analysis is necessary,” he added.

Meanwhile, a so-called nuclear sniffer plane, a U.S. Air Force WC-135 Constant Phoenix, arrived at Kadena Air Base in Okinawa Prefecture, at about 7:40 a.m. Tuesday, a government source said.

The plane is set to detect radioactive materials and gather other data to assess the impact of Sunday’s nuclear test, the source added.