JAL jet makes emergency landing at Haneda after suspected bird strike

A Japan Airlines plane bound for New York made an emergency landing at Tokyo’s Haneda airport Tuesday due to engine trouble apparently stemming from a bird strike, the transport ministry and airline operator said.

Flames were briefly seen coming from the left engine of the Boeing 777, which departed the airport shortly after 11 a.m., according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism.

After the pilots shut down the left engine, the plane returned to Haneda and landed at 12:09 p.m. There were no reports of injuries among the 248 passengers and crew.

According to JAL, the Boeing 777 is a twin-engine plane capable of continuing to fly with a single engine.

An onboard alarm indicated trouble with the left engine and the aircraft notified the airport’s air traffic controllers. One of the airport’s runways was briefly closed in response to the incident, the ministry said.

In 2016, 1,626 bird strikes were confirmed at airports across Japan. Haneda airport, located on the Tokyo Bay side of the capital, reported the most at 182.