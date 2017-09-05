Japan’s tourism industry hopes to score on soccer player Keisuke Honda’s move to Mexican team

Popular professional soccer player Keisuke Honda’s move to Mexico from Italy has Japanese tourism companies looking to score.

Honda hit the back of the net in his debut for CF Pachuca on Aug. 22 in the first division of Mexico’s soccer league, after he moved to the club in July following his departure from AC Milan in Italy’s Serie A.

Betting that Honda will make a mark in Mexico, major travel agencies JTB Corp. and H.I.S. Co. are considering selling tours to the Latin American country that allow participants to watch Pachuca matches.

All Nippon Airways, which started direct flight services to Mexico in February, is expecting an increase in passengers.

According to a survey by the Japan Tourism Agency, 85,800 Japanese traveled to Mexico in 2015, only 2 percent of the number of visitors to the United States.

Demand for ANA’s Mexico-bound direct flights has been relatively brisk since their launch, with a seat occupancy rate of about 70 percent. But many of the passengers are businesspeople, such as those from major automakers that have plants in Mexico as bases for exports to North America.

ANA concluded a sponsorship contract with Honda after his transfer to the Mexican team. An ANA public relations official said the airline hopes the flights to Mexico will be used for trips to watch soccer games featuring Honda.

A key to boosting the number of tourists to overseas sporting events is whether popular players make regular appearances. Sales of tours to Italy slumped when Honda made fewer appearances for AC Milan before his transfer to Pachuca.

“We’d like to see Honda appear frequently at Pachuca,” an H.I.S. official said.