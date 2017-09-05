Tokyo’s ‘hydrogen town’ project has Chuo Ward condo residents crying foul

Residents of a condominium complex in the Harumi waterfront district in Chuo Ward, Tokyo, are trying to fight a metropolitan government project to construct a hydrogen station nearby, citing safety concerns and other reasons.

The district will host the athletes’ village for the 2020 Olympics and Paralympics. The metropolitan government plans to create Tokyo’s first large-scale “hydrogen town,” laying a hydrogen pipeline network there, in the hope of making it a legacy of the Olympics.

Many residents complain that explanations from the metropolitan government have been far from sufficient.

The hydrogen station is planned for a 4,800-sq.-meter plot owned by the metropolitan government. The condominium complex is about 50 meters from the site.

According to the plan, the pipelines will supply hydrogen to fuel cell vehicles, including buses, and fuel cell batteries to be installed in housing and commercial facilities that will be constructed in the Olympic Village site after the games. In addition, it could be used as an emergency power source in times of disaster.

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike hopes to publicize the hydrogen town as a pioneering facility for a low-carbon society.

When the metropolitan government first unveiled the project in March 2016, an association of the condominium complex’s residents asked for further explanation. But the metropolitan government declined, saying the details had not yet been decided.

Last March, the metropolitan government officially approved the project.

At a meeting in June, it provided the residents with only basic information about safety measures for conventional hydrogen stations for fuel cell vehicles.

The metropolitan government informed the residents that it would consider specific safety measures after choosing a contractor for the project this month.

In late August, the residents’ association, concerned about the safety of the hydrogen station, started a signature campaign to oppose the project. It obtained signatures from 119 households in the first week.

According to the association, some residents said they are worried because the hydrogen station will be close to school zones, and others cited possible noise pollution.

One resident complained, “We would be forced to bear the risk while the project will not benefit us,” noting that hydrogen from the station will not be provided to existing housing.

“We are increasingly distrustful of the metropolitan government, because no clear response has been made to our repeated requests for explanations,” said Katsutoshi Nakayama, head of the association. “The metropolitan government appears to be neglecting us as it tries to complete the construction of the hydrogen station in time for the Olympic and Paralympic Games.”