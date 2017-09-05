Nagasaki University plans biannual English journal on nuclear disarmament starting in 2018

Nagasaki University said Monday it will launch an English academic journal on nuclear disarmament early next year.

“We’d like to bring up the issue of what tragic results nuclear arms and wars have caused, based on scientific evidence,” President Shigeru Katamine told a news conference in Tokyo.

The university’s Research Center for Nuclear Weapons Abolition will edit the Journal for Peace and Nuclear Disarmament, which will be released online for free twice a year by a British publishing company.

“We’ll present perspectives and thoughts from an atomic-bombed city that are different from those of the nuclear powers, the United States and European nations,” said Fumihiko Yoshida, vice director of the center and head editor of the journal.

Nagasaki was devastated by the U.S. atomic bombing on Aug. 9, 1945, in the closing days of World War II.

Katamine also criticized North Korea for conducting its sixth nuclear test on Sunday, saying that said the action “completely runs counter” to international efforts that resulted in the adoption in July of a U.N. treaty to ban nuclear weapons.

He also raised a question over responses from U.S. President Donald Trump, who has indicated willingness to resort to military action against North Korea. Trump “sorely lacks the capacity for imagination,” Katamine said.

Katamine also said that former university President Hideo Tsuchiyama, a nuclear weapons abolition campaign leader who died on Saturday, focused on logically justifying the elimination of nuclear weapons.

“We’d like to dedicate the new journal to him,” Katamine added.