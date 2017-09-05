Japan scientists develop new noninvasive method to diagnose Alzheimer’s disease

A Japanese team of researchers including Takahiko Tokuda, professor at Kyoto Prefectural University of Medicine, have developed what could be the world’s first method to diagnose Alzheimer’s disease from blood.

Although the method won’t currently be able to provide a definitive diagnosis, it can be used in health checkups on people ages 60 or over, according to Tokuda.

The finding by Tokuda’s team was posted in a British science magazine on Monday.

Alzheimer’s patients have a buildup of a type of protein called phosphorylated tau in their brains.

Currently, the disease is diagnosed by the examination of extracted spinal fluid. This method is not popular and many patients are reluctant to undergo the procedure, according to the group.

The group managed to improve the detection sensitivity of phosphorylated tau in blood to 1,000 times the current levels, by using an ultrasensitive detector developed by U.S. company Quanterix and optimizing the combination of reagents.

After testing the method on 20 patients ages 60 to 89 years old, the group found that the method had an “intermediate degree of accuracy,” Tokuda said.

The research group plans to undertake large-scale testing with organizations including Osaka University and Oita University.