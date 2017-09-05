Saitama boy, 15, admits fatally stabbing fellow high school student in crime of passion

A 15-year-old male high school boy who was arrested Monday for allegedly stabbing fellow student Kosuke Nishiyama, 16, to death in Saitama has admitted he committed the act because the victim was trying to steal his girlfriend, police said.

“I tried to kill him because he was taking my girlfriend,” the boy was quoted by investigative sources as saying.

The suspect, whose name is being withheld because he is a minor, also stabbed and seriously wounded a 16-year-old girl who goes to the same high school and is apparently his former girlfriend.

The police said the three teenagers were all at the female student’s apartment and talking about the relationship. It appeared that the suspect was not happy about the other two dating, so he stabbed them with a knife that he took from the kitchen around 11 p.m. on Sunday.

The girl’s older sister, who was in the apartment at the time, notified the police, who later found the suspect at his home in the neighboring city of Misato.

“No matter what reasons he had, I cannot forgive him for killing my precious son,” the police quoted Nishiyama’s mother as saying.