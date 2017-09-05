Big Apple’s Caribbean festivities dance on despite tight security
A member of the J'ouvert masquerade group Pagwah performs during the West Indian Day Parade on Monday in the Brooklyn borough of New York. The parade, one of the largest celebrations of Caribbean culture in the U.S., is being held amid ramped-up security. | AP

NEW YORK – One of the largest celebrations of Caribbean culture in the U.S. is being held in New York amid ramped-up security.

Thousands of revelers including musicians, dancers and costumed troupes gathered Monday for the morning J’ouvert (joo-VAY’) celebration and the afternoon Caribbean Carnival parade.

There had been talk of canceling this year’s party because of past violence.

Instead, officials tightened security and moved the starting time from 4 a.m. to 6 a.m. Officers patted down revelers, vendors and residents hours before that.

Some people complained of long delays getting into the festival area. Others refused to let the hassles get in the way of a good time.

Online video shows one woman dancing with her arms outstretched as an officer runs a hand-held metal detector over her.

