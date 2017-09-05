Government plans to release Japan Post shares this month after gauging market, North Korea factor

The government may release an additional chunk of its shareholdings in Japan Post Holdings Co. this month, sources said Monday.

Japan Post Holdings is expected to approve the transaction as early as Sept. 11 after assessing further developments on the stock market, which has been rattled by the increasing tensions over North Korea, the sources said.

The government is set to use the proceeds, estimated at up to ¥1.4 trillion, to finance reconstruction projects in areas devastated by the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

This will be the first time for the government to sell any of its Japan Post Holdings shares since November 2015, when the company went public.

The government plans to maintain a stake of slightly over one-third in the holding company and sell all of its remaining shares in stages.

The government aims to obtain a total of ¥4 trillion for use in postdisaster reconstruction projects by fiscal 2022 by selling Japan Post Holdings shares. At the time of the company’s listing in November 2105, the government raised ¥1.4 trillion.

On Monday, securities companies in the underwriting syndicate for Japan Post Holdings held a meeting to exchange opinions on the additional share sale by the government.

If the financial market situation changes drastically due to North Korean or other factors, the sale may be postponed, the sources said.

Japan Post Holdings rose near ¥2,000 per share on the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s first section the month after its listing, far over the initial public offering price of ¥1,400. On Monday, the stock finished at ¥1,326.