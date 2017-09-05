Japanese team confirms yellow dust in air ups heart attack risk

A Japanese research team said Monday it has confirmed that yellow dust increases the risk of acute myocardial infarction.

The risk was 1.46 times higher than normal on the next days of the arrivals of yellow sand, according to the team, including Sunao Kojima of Kumamoto University and researchers mainly at the National Institute for Environmental Studies.

Exposure to air pollutants mixed with yellow dust may trigger the heart disease, the team said.

In the survey, the team checked 3,713 residents of Kumamoto Prefecture who developed acute myocardial infarction in the prefecture between April 2010 and March 2015.

For patients who also suffer from chronic renal diseases, the risk on the next days of yellow sand arrivals was even higher, at 2.07 times the normal, the survey also showed.

“Risks associated with yellow dust may be reduced somewhat by wearing masks and using air purifiers,” Kojima said.

The team plans to carry out further research to establish whether the risk of acute myocardial infarction is related to PM2.5, or particulate matter up to 2.5 micrometers in size. A micrometer is one-millionth of a meter.