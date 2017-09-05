Japanese couple found dead in Bali home under suspicious circumstances

An elderly Japanese elderly couple were found dead Monday in suspicious circumstances at a house in southern Bali, Indonesian police said.

The burned bodies of Norio Matsuba and his wife, Hiroko, both 76, were found in their second-floor bedroom by their adopted son, whose nationality was not immediately clear, just before noon, said Denpasar Police Chief Hadi Purnomo.

Purnomo said their faces were burned beyond recognition and the husband’s body was found under the burnt spring bed next to that of his wife, which was under a pile of wood.

The house is located in the Jimbaran area of South Kuta District.

The police chief said two second-floor bedrooms and a ground floor bathroom exhibited fire damage, while there were some blood spills stretching from a bathroom to a bedroom on the second floor.

“We are still investigating. We cannot conclude yet whether this is a case of murder or not,” he said, adding that police have questioned several people so far, including the Japanese couple’s housemaid and driver.