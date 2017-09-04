2-in-3 single men in their 30s were never in a relationship that might have led to marriage: poll

Nearly two in three 30-ish single men in Japan who had never been married have never been in a relationship they thought might lead getting hitched, a recent online poll showed.

In the survey conducted by the Meiji Yasuda Institute of Life and Wellness, 62.7 percent of male respondents and 39.4 percent of female respondents aged between 25 and 34 said they have never been in such relationships.

The results were based on responses from 3,296 unmarried men and women in the age group who volunteered for the online survey conducted in March.

Among those in the age group who said they have had a relationship they thought might lead to marriage, 24.7 percent said they were still dating while 24.2 percent said their relationships had ended.

The survey asked respondents about their thoughts on marriage.

It found that 32.0 percent of male respondents and 38.8 percent of female respondents had no strong sense of ideal or conditions for their partners.

Nearly 31 percent of men and 25.9 percent of women who responded said they never want to get married or they wanted to get married but had abandoned their hopes.

Only 10.8 percent of male respondents and 13.5 percent of female respondents said they want to get married after lowering their ideal or conditions they expect of their partners.

Nearly 88 percent of female respondents said they do not mind continuing working after marriage, while 77.2 percent of male respondents said they want their spouses to continue working after marriage.

The average age for a first marriage in Japan is 31.1 for men and 29.4 for women, according to 2015 data from the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare.