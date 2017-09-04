Yupiteru recalls 85,000 dashboard cameras over suspected fire risk

Japanese telecommunications equipment maker Yupiteru Corp. said Monday it will recall a total of 85,000 units of a dashboard camera model and replace its lithium battery free of charge due to fire risk.

Four cases of fire have been reported involving vehicles equipped with the product, and the batteries are suspected of starting two of the incidents.

No injuries have been confirmed in any of the four cases, the Tokyo-based company said.

Subject to the recall are the company’s DRY-FH200 event data recorders sold between October 2012 and August 2013.

Yupiteru has received close to 100 related complaints and inquiries, including queries about swelling or heat from the battery.

Customers can call 0120-027515 or visit the company’s website to request for a free replacement.