Dollar drops to around ¥109.50 in Tokyo after North Korean nuke test

The dollar fell to around ¥109.50 in Tokyo trading Monday, amid heightened geopolitical risks following North Korea’s sixth nuclear test the previous day.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥109.47-48, down from ¥110.17-18 at the same time Friday. The euro was at $1.1898-1902, up from $1.1885-1886, and at ¥130.27-27, down from ¥130.95-95.

The dollar sank below ¥109.20 in early morning trading as investors moved to reduce their risk exposure in the wake of what Pyongyang claimed to be the successful detonation of a missile-ready hydrogen bomb.

“Due to the nuclear test, tensions between the United States and North Korea may heighten further,” said an official at a foreign exchange margin trading service firm.

Although the dollar attracted buybacks toward midmorning, it failed to top ¥110 as Tokyo stocks extended their losses.

In the afternoon, the greenback was stuck in a narrow range between ¥109.70 and ¥109.80 amid a lack of major trading pegs before losing ground on speculation that North Korea was preparing to fire a missile.

“Depending on a response by the United States to the fresh nuclear test, the dollar may break the ¥108.50 line,” a currency broker said.