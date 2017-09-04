Tokyo stocks lose gains on North Korea’s nuclear test

Stocks snapped their three-session winning streak on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Monday, with investor sentiment chilled by North Korea’s nuclear test.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 average lost 183.22 points, or 0.93 percent, to close at 19,508.25. On Friday, the key market gauge rose 45.23 points.

The Topix, including all first-section issues, finished down 16.04 points, or 0.99 percent, at 1,603.55, after gaining 2.18 points the previous trading day.

Stocks were hit by selling from the outset of Monday’s trading, as a risk-off mood grew in the wake of Pyongyang’s announcement Sunday that it successfully detonated a hydrogen bomb that can be mounted on an intercontinental ballistic missile, brokers said.

But after the initial selling ran its course, the market turned static with investors refraining from active trading, remaining deep in negative territory for the rest of the day, they said.

“As always seen after nuclear tests by North Korea in the past, a wait-and-see mood prevailed in the Tokyo market,” said an official of a bank-affiliated securities company, suggesting that the impact of the sixth blast by the reclusive nation on the market may be short-lived.

Traders retreated to the sidelines to seer reactions by the United States, China and Russia, in particular, the official added.

Meanwhile, Masayuki Otani, chief market analyst at Securities Japan Inc., warned that the risk-averse sentiment may persist. “Tensions (over North Korea) are expected to rise to a maximum degree this week,” he said.

With developments related to North Korea keeping attracting market attention, impacts of other scheduled events, including the European Central Bank’s policy-setting meeting on Thursday, are likely to be limited, Otani noted.

Falling issues far outnumbered rising ones 1,824 to 153 in the TSE’s first section, while 46 issues were unchanged.

Volume fell to 1.595 billion shares, from Friday’s 1.630 billion shares.

Wide-ranging issues, including drugs, utilities and contractors, met with selling.

Medical Data Vision, a medical information technology firm, was downbeat following its announcement of a plan to sell own shares.

Japan Post Holdings lost ground on new reports that Financial Ministry will sell its shareholdings in the firm.

By contrast, Hino Motors was buoyant after Credit Suisse revised up its investment rating and target stock price.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key September contract on the Nikkei average fell 220 points to 19,470.