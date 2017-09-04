No abnormal radiation readings seen after North Korea nuclear test: NRA

No abnormal readings have been detected in radiation levels measured by monitoring posts across Japan after a nuclear test by North Korea on Sunday, the Nuclear Regulation Authority said.

An official of the NRA said that it will strengthen its monitoring activities, while noting, “Generally, radioactive substances are not supposed to be released into the air in case of an underground nuclear test.”

The average readings of radiation levels measured by the 308 monitoring posts nationwide from 1 p.m., shortly after the nuclear test, to 5 p.m. were compared with the average readings in the past two years before the nuclear test. The survey found no abnormal readings, the NRA said.

In addition to the radiation checks through the monitoring posts, the NRA will measure levels of radioactive substances contained in airborne dust and rainwater every day for the time being to check if there will be any changes in the readings. Usually, such examinations are conducted every one to three months.

The NRA also made an estimate on the diffusion of radioactive substances using the Worldwide version of System for Prediction of Environmental Emergency Dose Information, or WSPEEDI.

If radioactive substances were released into the air after the latest North Korean nuclear test, they would reach areas above Sea of Japan waters near the continent around 6 p.m. Monday, according to the forecast. The estimate will be presented to the Air Self-Defense Force and reflected in plans for radiation monitoring using aircraft.