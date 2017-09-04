Mnuchin: Congress must tie Harvey aid to raising debt limit

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is calling on Congress to combine a $7.9 billion disaster relief package for Harvey with a contentious increase in the nation’s debt limit. He says it’s time to “put politics aside” so storm victims can get the help they need.

Mnuchin tells “Fox News Sunday” that Harvey disaster aid is President Donald Trump’s first priority when Congress returns from its summer break on Tuesday. Mnuchin says he’s not confident that Texas would quickly get the aid it needs without raising the debt limit.

Some House conservatives have said directly pairing Harvey aid with an increase in the debt limit would be a “terrible idea” that sends the wrong message on overall government spending.

Trump plans to meet with congressional leaders from both parties this week.