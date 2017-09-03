Princess’s engagement celebrated but mood soured by North Korea nuclear tes

Congratulatory messages poured in after the engagement of Princess Mako, the eldest granddaughter of Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko, to her boyfriend from university days was announced Sunday.

But the celebratory mood was soured by North Korea’s sixth nuclear test the same day, with Imperial Household Agency officials and the couple’s acquaintances expressing displeasure that the detonation coincided with the auspicious occasion.

“I convey congratulations from the bottom of my heart. This is truly happy news that cheers up the citizens of Japan,” Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said in a comment on the announcement of the princess’s engagement to Kei Komuro.

The prime minister originally planned to speak before the press about the engagement but he chose to issue the statement given the nuclear test.

A senior household agency official said, “It is unforgivable whenever a nuclear test is conducted, but why today? I’m awfully sorry that it put a damper.”

On a shopping street near Komuro’s home in Yokohama,plum wine was handed out for free to passersby to celebrate the couple’s engagement.

“I’m happy that our town produced a star,” said Suehiro Yuura, 70, who lives in the neighborhood.

Nobuyasu Sato, who was Komuro’s homeroom teacher when he was a fifth and sixth grader at an elementary school affiliated with Kunitachi College of Music, said Komuro was a “tender-hearted child” and that his caring attitude to the princess at the couple’s news conference showed that his nature has not changed.

“This is such a happy occasion so I wish (the North Korean nuclear test) did not happen the same day,” said Sato, who is now deputy head of Komuro’s alma mater. He made the comments after watching the news conference broadcast live on television.

People who know the princess, the eldest granddaughter of the Emperor, through her official duties, also congratulated the couple.

Tatsuya Sasaki, 63, who had his house washed away following heavy rain that hit Iwaizumi in Iwate Prefecture in late August last year, said he remembers the princess being a “friendly” person who played with children when she visited the disaster site last October.

Sasaki said he was encouraged by the princess as she told him, “Please treasure your saved life,” at an evacuation center. “I believe the two are going to build a wonderful family. I want her to visit Iwaizumi with her family next time.”

Koji Watanabe, 75, vice chairman of the Japan Tennis Association, for which the princess serves as honorary patron, said he vividly remembers her sincere attitude toward official duties, such as watching tennis games for several hours, and always listening to briefings by association officials in a respectful manner.

Referring to the princess’s achievement in fostering momentum among tennis players, Watanabe said, “It’s regrettable that she leaves the Imperial household at this time, but I wish her happiness for many years to come.”

Shoko Kamano, 28, who promoted tourism for Shonan beaches in Kanagawa Prefecture with Komuro in 2010, said she was “really surprised” to know he was marrying the princess but “truly happy” to hear the news. “I hope he will build a happy and pleasant family,” she said.

Komuro served as a “Prince of the Sea” for the tourism promotion campaign while Kamano acted as a “Queen of the Sea.” She said Komuro was a reliable and caring person with a wonderful smile.

House of Representatives Speaker Tadamori Oshima said, “I wish the couple with great wisdom and rich international awareness will build and live in a happy family forever.”

The princess and Komuro, both 25, were students at Tokyo’s International Christian University when they first met and have dated for about five years.

The princess will renounce her status as a member of the Imperial family to marry Komuro, a commoner, in accordance with the Imperial House Law.