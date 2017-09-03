Autonomous bus test starts at Tochigi Prefecture roadside rest area

A test of self-driving bus services organized by the transport ministry kicked off at a michi no eki roadside rest area in Tochigi Prefecture on Saturday.

The ministry hopes to launch the autonomous bus services in fiscal 2020, aiming to provide a means of transportation for elderly people living in hilly and mountainous areas with dwindling populations.

On Saturday, a ceremony to mark the launch of the test and a test-ride event were held in the city of Tochigi. Among the participants was transport minister Keiichi Ishii.

According to the ministry, 80 percent of michi no eki rest areas in Japan are in hilly and mountainous areas. Of them, 40 percent are located within about 1 km of municipal government offices or medical institutions.

The ministry hopes that self-driving public transport services will aid elderly people facing difficulties going to hospitals or for shopping due to such reasons as having given up driving because of their age or the scrapping of bus services.

In Saturday’s test three bus stops were set up along a 2-km route linking the Nishikata michi no eki rest area, a city government branch with a clinic and a nearby community.

The test will check how the self-driving bus reacts to obstacles and other hazards, such as large puddles, along the route.

The bus, which can seat about 10 people, was developed by mobile game operator DeNA Co.

Equipped with the Global Positioning System, the bus uses a sensor to recognize its location. A camera on the vehicle detects obstacles.

“The ride was comfortable,” a participant in the test-ride event said, adding, “I also enjoyed views from the large window.”

The test in the city will continue through Saturday.

The ministry plans to conduct similar tests in 12 other municipalities across the country in the current fiscal year through March 2018.