Latest poll finds support rate for Abe Cabinet virtually unchanged at 44.5%

The approval rating for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s Cabinet remained flat at 44.5 percent, up 0.1 point from August, but it was again surpassed by the disapproval rating, a Kyodo News poll showed Sunday.

On new Democratic Party leader Seiji Maehara, who was chosen Friday to lead the struggling main opposition party, 51.2 percent of respondents said they have no expectations for him, topping 40.3 percent who said they have certain expectations.

The disapproval rating of Abe’s Cabinet rose 2.9 points to 46.1 percent, eclipsing the support rating for the first time since July, when a series of scandals pushed down the approval to 35.8 percent, the lowest level since Abe commenced his second stint as prime minister in 2012. At the time, 53.1 percent did not support the Abe Cabinet.

By political party, Abe’s Liberal Democratic Party was supported by 34.7 percent of respondents, down 4.3 points, and the main opposition Democratic Party was backed by 7.5 percent, up 0.2 point.

The nationwide survey conducted Saturday and Sunday covered 739 randomly selected households with eligible voters as well as 1,085 mobile phone numbers, and received responses from 506 and 504 people, respectively.

Regarding the DP’s electoral cooperation with other opposition parties, in particular with the Japanese Communist Party, 51.8 percent of those polled said the Democratic Party should not continue the cooperation, while 33.0 percent said it should.

Realignment among opposition forces is accelerating ahead of the next general election to be held by December 2018, involving lawmakers close to or interested in affiliating with Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike, whose Tomin First no Kai (Tokyoites First) scored a landslide victory in the Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly election on July 2.

In the poll, 38.4 percent said they have certain expectations for the new political party envisioned by independent lawmaker Masaru Wakasa, a close ally of Koike, while 51.0 percent said they do not.

Following North Korea’s ballistic missile launch over Hokkaido last Tuesday, 52.6 percent said Japan should strengthen pressure on North Korea while 42.7 percent said the country should put emphasis on dialogue with Pyongyang.

On the timing of dissolution of the House of Representatives for a general election, 42.5 percent said a snap election should be called in the fall or winter of next year, shortly before the term expires in December 2018. Some 15.4 percent called for a snap election this year while 12.9 percent want it next spring.

On Abe’s goal to reform the Constitution, 46.8 percent said his Liberal Democratic Party should propose the amendment to the Diet when its ordinary session begins in January, while 37.5 percent said they do not see the need for the proposal at that time.