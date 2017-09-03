Komuro’s acquaintances say he is honest, polite

Acquaintances of Kei Komuro, Princess Mako’s fiance, agree that he is honest and polite.

Komuro, 25, who grew up in Yokohama, still lives with his mother and grandfather.

Yutaro Fujiyama, 25, one of his former classmates at International Christian University in western Tokyo, says Komuro is “both kind and earnest,” recalling that he gave a friend with anemia a piggyback ride to a dispensary at ICU and took advantage of ICU’s system allowing students to have multiple majors.

At the same time, Fujiyama called Komuro the “life of the party,” saying he “likes to make people laugh.”

“For my birthday party when I was an ICU freshman, Komuro made us feel relaxed by bringing in a pizza topped with a heap of meat,” Fujiyama said.

Komuro and the princess met while studying at ICU.

Yuko Arakawa, 25, who worked part-time with Komuro at a French restaurant in Yokohama, remembers him saying Princess Mako is a “good girl.” Miki Kamitaka, 24, who also worked part-time alongside Komuro, said he has a nice smile.

Yokohama resident Junko Yamauchi, 66, his violin teacher from his elementary school days, said, “I felt very happy because he remembers me,” noting that he called out “Teacher!” when he saw her at a train station this spring.

Komuro’s father, Toshikatsu, passed away when he was in elementary school.

Kenji Goi, 70, former head of the French restaurant, heard from Komuro’s mother, Kayo, that her son reassured her after his death, saying “It’s all right because I’m with you.” Goi has also heard him say, “I’ll protect my mother.”

Komuro, who works at a law firm in Tokyo, is also studying business law at Hitotsubashi University’s Graduate School of International Corporate Strategy.

While attending ICU, Komuro went abroad to study at the University of California, Los Angeles.

In 2010, he was named Prince of the Sea, the title of the tourism ambassador for the city of Fujisawa, Kanagawa Prefecture. His hobbies are playing violin, skiing and cooking.