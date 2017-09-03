UNSC mulling reduction in North Koreans working abroad: Kono

Foreign Minister Taro Kono said Sunday the U.N. Security Council will consider reducing the number of North Koreans working outside the reclusive state as part of new sanctions.

The measure is aimed at reducing funding for North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs.

The UNSC resolution adopted in August prohibits U.N. member nations from increasing the number of workers they accept from North Korea.

Kono said on television that reducing the number of North Koreans working abroad will be considered.

Imposing an oil embargo on North Korea will be nearly the final option, Kono said. Banning oil exports would affect the lives of ordinary North Korean citizens and require the agreement of China and Russia, he said.

Kono made the remarks before an earthquake was detected at 12:30 p.m. Japan time signaled that a nuclear test had been carried out in North Korea.

The Japanese government, working with the United States and other nations, is looking at the possibility of restricting North Korea’s textile exports, a key source of foreign currency for the country, to strengthen sanctions against it.

A government official said reducing North Korean workers abroad will involve contract and human rights issues.