Two-day nuclear disaster drill kicks off at Genkai plant in Saga

The government began a two-day disaster drill based on hypothetical nuclear accident at Kyushu Electric Power Co.’s Genkai power station in Saga Prefecture.

Some 6,500 people are participating, including Cabinet Office officials, the Nuclear Regulation Authority, local officials and residents near the power plant.

The facility in the town of Genkai, Saga Prefecture, have been offline since the triple core meltdown at the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant in March 2011 blew apart Japan’s nuclear safety myth.

Genkai’s No. 3 and No. 4 reactors have effectively passed the NRA’s safety checks based on new standards introduced in July 2013 after the 2011 mega-quake and tsunami triggered the nuclear crisis.

Kyushu Electric aims to bring the No. 3 reactor back online in January.

The drill assumes that a quake with an intensity of 7, the highest on the Japanese intensity scale, has struck northern Saga, where Genkai is situated, and that the power plant’s employees are unable to keep the reactors cool.

The government will carry out its emergency response procedures, including the establishment of a crisis management center at the Prime Minister’s Office, and dispatch officials including a state minister from the Cabinet Office to areas around the plant.

On Monday, the second day of the drill, the authorities will practice rescuing residents from a nearby island close to the plant and monitoring radiation levels using a helicopter.