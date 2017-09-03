Japan-South Korea defense hotline may be operational by year-end

A hotline between the Japanese and South Korean defense ministers might be set up this year, South Korean Vice Defense Minister Suh Choo-suk said in a recent interview.

Noting that working-level officials from the two countries are discussing the matter, Suh said it is possible to launch the hotline by year-end.

Highlighting the importance of defense cooperation and dialogue between Tokyo and Seoul, Suh said the South Korean government has a clear policy of promoting relations with Japan, though the two sides remain apart over historical issues.

Explaining the reason for Seoul’s recent decision to extend the General Security of Military Information Agreement with Japan by one year in November, Suh said it is too early to evaluate the effect of the pact.

Any further extension will depend on what its benefits are determined to be, he said.

Suh said Pyongyang’s launch Tuesday of what appeared to be a Hwasong-12 intermediate-range ballistic missile over Hokkaido had a greater strategic meaning. Previously, the reclusive state demonstrated its technological capabilities only by launching or “lofting” its missiles at a high angle, he noted.

North Korea is aiming to further reinforce its missile technology to fully extend their range to intercontinental levels and to make various missiles ready, including short- and intermediate-range missiles, Suh said.

Conservative opposition parties in South Korea are calling for the redeployment of tactical nuclear weapons managed by U.S. forces in the country to achieve a nuclear balance with the North.

But Suh sounded negative about the idea, which he said will weaken South Korea’s legitimacy in pressuring North Korea to denuclearize.